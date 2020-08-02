Short Interest in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Grows By 24.8%

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 738,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stein Mart by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 605,899 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stein Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stein Mart by 2,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stein Mart by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stein Mart alerts:

Shares of Stein Mart stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 875,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,594. Stein Mart has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.