Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 95,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 88,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 109,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 40,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. 19,120,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,398. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

