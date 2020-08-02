Signaturefd LLC Acquires 688 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.82. 4,683,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

