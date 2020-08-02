Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $251.02. 12,310,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,206,986. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $638.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

