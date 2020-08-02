Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,634 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.44 on Friday, reaching $444.32. 2,035,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,558. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,316 shares of company stock valued at $31,271,310. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.