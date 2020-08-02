Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,694,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,539,284. The company has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

