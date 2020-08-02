Signaturefd LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.79. 53,756,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

