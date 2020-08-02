Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 17,706,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,785,004. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.