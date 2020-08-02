Signaturefd LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

BA stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.00. 30,286,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,075,772. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.