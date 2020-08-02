Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,705 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in United Parcel Service by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,643.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. 7,430,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.62.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

