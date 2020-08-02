Signaturefd LLC Purchases 896,878 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 225,913.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 897,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,878 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $45,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,320 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39.

