Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total transaction of $8,134,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,789 shares in the company, valued at $23,741,454.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $67,284,857. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.