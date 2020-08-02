Signaturefd LLC Sells 178 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $280.70. 2,007,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.73. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $285.63. The company has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

