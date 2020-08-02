Signaturefd LLC Sells 510 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.97.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. The stock has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.05 and a 200 day moving average of $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

