Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. 8,487,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,513. The stock has a market cap of $324.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

