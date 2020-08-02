Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 364,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

