Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 364,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit