SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Short Interest Update

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SINA by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SINA by 14.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 67,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SINA during the first quarter worth about $543,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SINA by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SINA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 450,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.16 and a beta of 1.15. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.