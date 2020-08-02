SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMTC stock. Weber Alan W bought a new position in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.18% of SMTC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 5,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,133. SMTC has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SMTC had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

