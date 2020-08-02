Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL remained flat at $$7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLGL shares. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.