Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 410,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $328.75 million, a P/E ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

