Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 639,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNOA stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $9.18. 386,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

