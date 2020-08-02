Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lowered by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Southern were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4,124.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,719 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,954,000 after buying an additional 943,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after buying an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,643,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

