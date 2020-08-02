S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,626. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.06.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

