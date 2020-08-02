S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Decreased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 14.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $213,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.06.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $350.25. 1,126,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,626. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.