SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 714,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 29.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,094,000 after buying an additional 365,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SP Plus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,302,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 942,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 820,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 384,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,375. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SP. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

