Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.05. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STXB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.