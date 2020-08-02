Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,424,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

