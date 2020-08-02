Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Short Interest Up 10.2% in July

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 164.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. 443,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,780. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $771.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

