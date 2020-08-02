T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 39,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $138.10. 2,523,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

