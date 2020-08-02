Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,027,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,669,395. The company has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

