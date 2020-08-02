Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BLK stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $575.01. The company had a trading volume of 375,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $592.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $556.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

