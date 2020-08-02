Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $27.79 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $27,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 61,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 39,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

