Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8,128.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after acquiring an additional 443,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1,162.0% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 445,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,536. The company has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock worth $4,089,475. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

