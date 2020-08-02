Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,342 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.12. 8,487,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,513. The firm has a market cap of $324.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

