Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CSX by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 195,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in CSX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,576,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,716. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

