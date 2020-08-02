Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $54,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.28. 3,195,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,317. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

