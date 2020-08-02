Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is JNB Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.4% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $127.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,044,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,413. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

