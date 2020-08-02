Total (NYSE:TOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,601. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Total alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.