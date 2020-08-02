Total (NYSE:TOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Total (NYSE:TOT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Earnings History for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit