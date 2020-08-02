Total (NYSE:TOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

