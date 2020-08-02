United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,552 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

UPS stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. 7,430,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

