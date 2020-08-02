United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.62.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.76. 7,430,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

