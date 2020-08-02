Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.30. 1,347,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,167. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

