Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.52. 3,159,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.