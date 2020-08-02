Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $190.40. 14,186,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $370.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day moving average of $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.