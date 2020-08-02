Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,211,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. The stock has a market cap of $366.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB raised their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

