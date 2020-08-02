Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 111.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 67,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 51,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,175,387. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.