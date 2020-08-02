Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,623,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,175,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.27. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

