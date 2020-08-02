Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 67,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 51,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,623,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,175,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

