Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

DIS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.94. 9,623,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

