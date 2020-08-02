Wells Fargo & Co Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $90.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $105.61. 16,770,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,357. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,740 shares of company stock worth $22,024,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

